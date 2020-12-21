Advertisement

Mahomes’ theatrics highlight Chiefs’ 32-29 win over Saints

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown by running back...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown by running back Le'Veon Bell in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)(Brett Duke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Patrick Mahomes passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs extended their winning streak to nine games with a 32-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Kansas City defense did its part to spoil Drew Brees’ return from rib fractures and a punctured lung that had kept the record-setting passer out four games. Brees passed for 234 yards and three TDs. But he completed less than half of his passes and was intercepted for just the fourth time this season.

Le’Veon Bell had a 12-yard touchdown run for the Chiefs.

