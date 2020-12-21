More wind; more warmth for Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that strong winds and warm temperatures will be a part of the forecast for Tuesday with south winds gusting to near 40 mph. It won’t feel like December with highs running 20-25 degrees above normal.

Mostly clear skies are expected on Tuesday with lows in the 20s and highs reaching the low 60s.

A strong cold front will push through Tuesday night, delivering a quick shot of Arctic air for the middle of the week. Highs Wednesday will fall back to the 30s with north winds making it feel much colder. Some flurries are possible near the Kansas/Nebraska state line, but it won’t amount to anything more.

Expect it to remain rather chilly into Thursday, but some milder weather should start moving back into Kansas for Christmas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy; windy. Wind: S/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 38.

Wed: High: 40 Increasing clouds. Windy and colder.

Thu: High: 37 Low: 20 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Christmas: High: 50 Low: 18 Sunny.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 29 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 33 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 38 Low: 25 Becoming partly cloudy.

