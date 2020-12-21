Advertisement

Sedgwick County transitions to walk-in testing at Extension Center

COVID-19 testing sign. (WBAY Photo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Instead of a drive-through site for COVID-19 testing, the Sedgwick County Health Department now offers no-cost, walk-in testing at the K-State Research and Extension Center, 7001 W. 21st St. Walk-ins are welcome from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow the signs to the southern entrance facing 21st street.

There is no longer a drive-through sampling site at 620 N Edgemoor St.

At the Extension Center sampling site, the Health Department will take a nasal, oral, or saliva sample and send it to a lab for COVID-19 PCR testing. Residents may receive their results in four to six days. The results of the virus test show whether a person has a current infection. This is not an antibody test.

Call (316) 660-1022 if you have questions about COVID-19.

