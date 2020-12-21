State of Mind: The Athletic Advisor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The last year has been tough on student athletes. Cancelled seasons and lost opportunities littered 2020 and made it difficult for kids hoping to for a cance to compete in the activities they love.

Lucas Scheufler is one of those kids. Now a senior at Trinity Academy in Wichita, Scheufler was set to compete in boys golf for his junior season prior to COVID-19.

“So how do you deal with one week of practice and then finding out your season gets canceled,” questioned Lucas’ dad, Steven, having helped his son through just one complex part of 2020. “That is what happened for spring sports, they went home for spring break and never came back,” he finished.

Like other kids in Kansas, Lucas dealt with the many changes that accompanied the pandemic. From online classes to lack of social activities, Lucas describes it as a difficult year but says he felt prepared thanks to mental strength coaching from a Kansas startup, The Athletic Advisor.

The program started by Ryan Hubbell and Adam Tannehill is aimed at helping high school age student athletes with the mental approach to sport and life.

“The mind is a powerful tool; we see kids all the time going into the weight room and train physically but often they don’t step back and say ‘What is it that I am trying to do? What is it that I want to do?’” Hubbell explained.

“A lot of people think that is the physical side is all that matters when it comes to sports or to anything that you do, but where does the physical side first tap into? That is the mind,” Tannehill agreed.

The online training is divided into 8 sessions and is centered around areas including self-discovery, mental strength and college recruiting. Inside, student athletes consider things like triggers, goals, and a self-monitored check in strategy.

“It was a lot of stress, and a lot of pressure and if it wasn’t for Adam or that program, I do not know how I would have done it,” Lucas explained.

While the pandemic and losing a junior season was hard, Lucas was also tasked with trying to find a school to play golf at in college. With the NCAA granting a free year of eligibility for current athletes due to COVID, spots are limited.

“A coach I was talking to all of junior year prior to the junior season had text me, and because of COVID and say ‘Hey I have guys coming back to give COVID year. I don’t have any more spots on the roster.’” Lucas shared.

After a successful summer of playing in Kansas and tournaments in neighboring states, Lucas earned a scholarship to Wichita State University and plans to enroll in the fall. He credits Athletic Advisor for helping him reach a new level.

“You don’t want to say negative things. You can’t go into a test thinking you are going to fail so applying that positive replacement for a negative mindset,” Lucas stated.

His dad notes some of the changes Lucas has made off the course as well.

“As he got older her started learning golf is a lot like life. Sometimes you get breaks you don’t deserve and sometimes you are going to get a break you don’t deserve in a bad way too even if you’re doing everything right in life. I think he has had to learn to deal with that.”

Both Tannehill and Hubbell agree, this platform is perfect for high school aged athletes and hope to help more of them realize their potential.

“It is interesting, kids at that age are trying to find themselves. I think high school athletes put an identity on themselves for that sport and if they don’t reach a certain goal or a certain level of success then it fails,” Tannehill finished.

