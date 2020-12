Week of December 21: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Registered Nurse | Starkey | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11346992 | Additional positions available at KansasWorks.com and starkey.org/careers-at-starkey/ including Direct Support Professionals, Behavior Support Specialists and CNA’s – all offering a $500 hiring bonus

TUESDAY: Lean Implementer | Johnson Controls | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11348248 | Additional positions available at KansasWorks.com and johnsoncontrols.com/careers including buyers, inspectors, engineering, industrial technicians, shipping/warehouse, maintenance technicians

WEDNESDAY: Asphalt Equipment Operator | Cornejo & Sons LLC | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11354778 | Additional positions available on KansasWorks.com and cornejocorp.com/employment/ including CDL ReadyMix driver, asphalt laborer, automotive shop technician

THURSDAY: Steel Worker | Air Capitol Steel | Park City | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11352639

FRIDAY: Public Safety Officer (Police & Fire) | City of Augusta | Augusta | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11352642 | Additional positions available at KansasWorks.com and augustaks.org/ including Water Operators, Linemen and 911 Dispatcher

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.