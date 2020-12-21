What’s in relief bill? A look at what package offers Kansas businesses, families

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The treasury secretary on Monday said many could begin to see stimulus payments as soon as next week. Congress is expected to pass a massive COVID-19 relief bill. The $900 billion relief package is part of a larger bill to fund the federal government through next September. The measure includes $600 direct stimulus payments to people who make less than $75,000 per year and $600 for each dependent. It also includes $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits over the next 10 weeks.

With the next round of relief comes many questions about what it means for families and businesses. Eyewitness News on Monday looked into it, specifically what type of support hard-hit industries will receive. The stimulus checks make up a fraction of what’s inside the $900 billion relief bill. The package is designed to be more targeted toward businesses and people continuing to face economic hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic, with unemployment and another round of paycheck protection loans.

Among the hard-hit industries are performing arts venues like the Historic Fox Theatre in Hutchinson. Like many venues, 2021 will start quietly for the Fox Theatre.

“I don’t think we’re going to open until June. I’d like to do it earlier. It depends what happens,” Historic Fox Theatre Executive Director Chuck Miller said.

For businesses forced to close or limit capacity due to COVID-19 and hoping to get back on their feet after the pandemic, the latest COVID-19 relief bill is viewed as a lifeline.

“The act is really important to not only the Fox, but all other venues around the state of Kansas and the country to keep us intact, to keep us from shutting our doors permanently,” Miller said.

As part of the $325 billion for small businesses, there’s $15 billion through the “Save our Stages Act” to support live venues and theaters. Owner and operator of WAVE and The Cotillion in Wichita, Adam Hartke, testified before Congress last week to get this measure through for members of the National Independent Venue Association.

“It will help us. It will keep our jobs intact,” Miller said.

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) said this time around, small-business relief will be there for businesses with 300 or fewer employees “that can demonstrate loss of revenue.”

The extra employment benefits of $300 per week continue through mid-March. There’s also money for schools and childcare. With the eviction moratorium in place until the end of January, there is $24 billion in rental assistance. For states, there are funds to continue contact tracing and testing, along with the vaccine rollout.

“As we get these vaccines out, the economy is going to come back stronger than ever, but what we’re missing is liability protection,” Marshall said.

Marshall said one of the latest additions to the relief package allows Payment Protection Program borrowers to receive a tax deduction on covered business expenses. There is also $13 billion in the bill to support farmers and ranchers, with another $13 billion to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

