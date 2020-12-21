Advertisement

Wichita Family Crisis Center needs supporters

Dec. 21, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Family Crisis Center is asking for the public’s help with its “Adopt a Family” program.

Executive Director Andrea Meyers said the center has helped more than 300 children this year through the “Adopt a Family” program, but she said the organization would like more people to step up. She said a majority of the families helped are single mothers with children. She also said 2020 has been really rough for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.

“I think a lot of it has to do with COVID, people staying home, being isolated, financial insecurities, the holidays are a very tough time of the year. All of that combined is really increasing the help that we’re needing and people that we are seeing these days,” said Meyers.

The Wichita Family Crisis Center asks that you contact them if you would like to donate. To do so, call 316-265-7501 or email mainoffice@wichitafamilycrisiscenter.org. You can also purchase items and drop them off at the 1111 N. St. Francis in Wichita.

