Wichita Wind Surge president resigns, season still on track to start in spring ‘21

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the men who played a key role in the process of bringing minor league baseball back to Wichita has resigned from the Wichita Wind Surge, the team confirmed Monday (Dec. 21). Despite the resignation of Wind Surge President Jay Miller, the team remains on track to open its season at Wichita’s new Riverfront Stadium next spring as the Double-affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

After a difficult year that included the death of owner Lou Schwechheimer, a canceled first season due to COVID-19, and a shakeup that moved the Wind Surge from the Miami Marlins Triple-A affiliate to the Twins’ Double-A affiliate, the Wind Surge have their sights set on playing its first home game in Wichita in a few months. Miller’s resignation doesn’t change those plans, the team confirmed.

