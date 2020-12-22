Advertisement

4You: Augusta community throws parade for 2-year-old cancer survivor

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here’s a story that makes us Kansas Proud for Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

A community in August threw a parade over the weekend for a special little girl. The celebration for 2-year-old Jessica Lee came after doctors gave her the go-ahead to come home after declaring her cancer-free.

Lee’s parents, Tanner and Annie Lee said they’ve spent a long five months in Memphis, Tenn. where they supported Jessica through several rounds of chemotherapy and a full liver transplant. They said the nurses tending to Jessica three a cancer-free party to let her know that she was able to go back home to Kansas. The family said the news of Jessica’s recovery gave them a much-needed sigh of relief.

