Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has easily passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package. It would deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Lawmakers tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business to create a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation. The bill passed both the House and Senate in rapid succession Monday night and has been sent to President Donald Trump for his signature, expected in the coming days.

Representing Kansas, Senator Jerry Moran late Monday night issued a statement regarding his support for the bi-partisan legisltation.

“Last week marked the beginning of our return to normal with the distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas and across the country. This was a historic moment as we work to end this pandemic, and today we are providing additional targeted relief to support front-line workers, schools and hospitals,” Moran said. “This targeted relief package also includes additional funding for the successful Paycheck Protection Program, which will help keep small businesses open and employees on the payroll, and a second round of aid to families during the holiday season. This targeted relief package should have been completed months ago, but ultimately I’m pleased that many of my priorities were included and that it provides necessary resources to continue manufacturing and distributing the vaccines to our communities.”

