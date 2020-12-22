DA: Wichita man who caused deadly crash during drug deal sentenced to nearly 9 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man found responsible for causing a deadly crash during a drug deal in June faced faces a sentence of nearly nine years in prison. On Monday (Dec. 21) Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Benett said a Sedgwick County district judge sentenced 19-year-old Alejandro Cruz, of Wichita, to 104 months (eight years, eight months) in prison.

The district attorney said on June 27, Cruze offered to sell marijuana in a parking lot at 53rd Street North and Meridian.

“The man who wanted to buy the drugs grabbed the bag from Cruz and ran to a gray car containing two other men. Cruz chased the men in his car westbound on 53rd. Cruz’s 17-year-old girlfriend was in his car at the time,” a news release from Bennett’s office said.

After weaving in and out of traffic, Bennett said Cruz’s car struck the car it was chasing, pushing it into oncoming traffic.

“The gray car was sheared in half and spun off the road into a field. Two of the occupants were ejected and the third was pinned inside. Elias Powell, 19 of Wichita, died later at a hospital. The other two men in the car were hospitalized,” the release from the DA’s office said.

On Nov. 12, Cruz pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated battery, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

