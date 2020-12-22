Dodge City Commission sets plan to fill mayoral vacancy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Commission Monday night (Dec. 21) established its process to find the city’s next mayor. A news release from the city calls it “the process they will take to fill the board’s recent vacancy.” The lone public departure from Dodge City’s leadership is the resignation of Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw. Warshaw submitted her resignation last Tuesday (Dec. 15), effective immediately. Warshaw said her decision was a concern for her safety following backlash regarding her stance on a local mask mandate.

In finding Warshaw’s replacement to fill the remainder of her term, the city said there will be an application for a special appointment to the city commission, available for residents to submit and for the commission to consider. That application will be available on the city’s website. The cit said copies will also be available by request to be picked up at City Hall at 806 N 2nd Ave by appointment by calling 620-225-8100. The deadline to apply for consideration will be noon, Jan. 15, 2021.

“The commission will review applications received at their January 19 meeting to select applicants for the interview process, which will take place during a work session on Feb. 1,” the city said. “Both the application review and the interviews will be live-streamed on the City of Dodge City Facebook page and Vimeo Page.:

The process to find Warshaw’s replacement will be the same as it will be to replace other city commissioners, information from the city showed. To find out more about the responsibilities of city commissioners (including the mayor), the city said you should contact Dodge City Manager Nick Hernandez at 620-225-8100 or by email at nickh@dodgecity.org.

