Extreme winds of cold change set to blow across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Meteorologist Mark Larson says our stretch of warm weather will end today because a sharp cold front is set to plow across our state tonight, ushering in MUCH colder temps carried on gusty northerly winds.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and southerly winds will gust near 40 mph.

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight, with lows in the teens, 20s and 30s and gusty northwest winds.

The sharp, Arctic cold front will push east of Kansas early Wednesday morning leaving clouds in its wake, with few flurries will be possible for folks along the Kansas-Nebraska state line, but the flakes won’t accumulate. High temps tomorrow will tumble into the 30s across western Kansas while the east will see morning highs around 40 followed by steady or falling temps later in the day. Gusty northerly will top 55 mph at times across the west causing blowing dust and reduced visibility. Wind chills Wednesday afternoon will fall into the teens and 20s.

Statewide highs will only top-out in the 30s Thursday but bounce right back up into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, Christmas Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 62.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; windy. Wind: S/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: A mix of clouds and sun; VERY windy and MUCH colder. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. AM High: 42.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear; decreasing winds. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 20.

Thu: High: 37 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Christmas: High: 50 Low: 18 Sunny.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 30 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 38 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy; MUCH colder.

Tue: High: 36 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy, windy, cold; light, wintry mix late.