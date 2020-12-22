For many, pandemic-related Christmas changes take toll on mental health

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas may look different for many families this year. Those who are feeling less than merry in taking precautions that include staying home and not seeing extended family in-person are far from alone.

Eyewitness News spoke with one mother of six who said trying to make the holidays as normal as possible this year has taken a toll on everyone’s state of mind in her family.

“They’re not understanding. ‘Why haven’t we gone to the Christmas parties? Why haven’t we seen Santa?’” said Patricia Buyno whose six children range in age from six to 15.

The Buynos want to be safe. During the pandemic, that means no parties, no sitting on Santa’s lap and putting family visits on hold.

“Trying to keep the holiday as ‘normal’ as it can be is just... it’s hard,” Buyno said. “There’s only so many Christmas cookies we can make.”

This is a difficult year for the mental health of everyone, not matter the age, psychologist Dr. Molly Allen said. Her advice is, to be honest about how you’re feeling and to talk about it with your children.

“Give some space too to talking about how rough it is. It’s okay if each member of the family breaks down in tears at certain times because this isn’t the Christmas that they’d like or wish for,” she said.

Dr. Allen’s suggestions include visiting family virtually, where you can still see them. The Buynos will do that this year. The older siblings are ready to help with technology. It’s now one of their duties at home, in addition to helping their younger siblings through this difficult time.

“It’s definitely harder on the little kids mostly,” said 12-year-old Mikey Buyno, the third oldest of the six siblings.

Patricia Buyno said it is reassuring for her and her family to know that they’re not the only ones struggling with changes this year

“We’re not the only ones with six kids, I’m sure. We’re all in it together. We just take it one day at a time. Dr. Allen said it helps to remember that this year’s situation with an ongoing pandemic is temporary.

