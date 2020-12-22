Advertisement

For many, pandemic-related Christmas changes take toll on mental health

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas may look different for many families this year. Those who are feeling less than merry in taking precautions that include staying home and not seeing extended family in-person are far from alone.

Eyewitness News spoke with one mother of six who said trying to make the holidays as normal as possible this year has taken a toll on everyone’s state of mind in her family.

“They’re not understanding. ‘Why haven’t we gone to the Christmas parties? Why haven’t we seen Santa?’” said Patricia Buyno whose six children range in age from six to 15.

The Buynos want to be safe. During the pandemic, that means no parties, no sitting on Santa’s lap and putting family visits on hold.

“Trying to keep the holiday as ‘normal’ as it can be is just... it’s hard,” Buyno said. “There’s only so many Christmas cookies we can make.”

This is a difficult year for the mental health of everyone, not matter the age, psychologist Dr. Molly Allen said. Her advice is, to be honest about how you’re feeling and to talk about it with your children.

“Give some space too to talking about how rough it is. It’s okay if each member of the family breaks down in tears at certain times because this isn’t the Christmas that they’d like or wish for,” she said.

Dr. Allen’s suggestions include visiting family virtually, where you can still see them. The Buynos will do that this year. The older siblings are ready to help with technology. It’s now one of their duties at home, in addition to helping their younger siblings through this difficult time.

“It’s definitely harder on the little kids mostly,” said 12-year-old Mikey Buyno, the third oldest of the six siblings.

Patricia Buyno said it is reassuring for her and her family to know that they’re not the only ones struggling with changes this year

“We’re not the only ones with six kids, I’m sure. We’re all in it together. We just take it one day at a time. Dr. Allen said it helps to remember that this year’s situation with an ongoing pandemic is temporary.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police shut down 13th and Webb Road after reported bank robbery in the area.
Bank robbery suspect dies after chase, shots fired in E. Wichita
Four people - two firefighters and two residents - were taken to the hospital Sunday night...
2 firefighters, 1 citizen remain hospitalized after north Wichita fire
Wichitans share experiences after a day of mild earthquakes.
Wichitans share experiences after a day of mild earthquakes
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Generic earthquake graphic.
Several earthquakes reported in Sedgwick County

Latest News

athletic advisor
State of Mind: The Athletic Advisor
CBD oil
Some parents turning to CBD to help children manage stress
Hospitals prep for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
Image representing mental health
Mental-health professional discusses added pressures for teens in remote learning