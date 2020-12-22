Advertisement

James Clendenin resigns from Wichita City Council

Wichita city councilman James Clendenin
Wichita city councilman James Clendenin(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita City Councilman James Clendenin submitted his resignation on Tuesday. It is effective Dec. 31.

Clendenin’s resignation follows an investigation by District Attorney Marc Bennett into a 2019 false attack ad targeting then Mayoral candidate Brandon Whipple. Former Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and Rep. Michael Capps were also named in a lawsuit surrounding the ad and subsequent investigation. O’Donnell stepped down in November. Capps lost his seat in the Kansas House in the August primary.

Clendenin represents Wichita’s third district. Tuesday marked his last meeting. You can watch the councilman’s resignation below. It begins at 16:25.

