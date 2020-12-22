Advertisement

KDOL prepares for COVID-19 relief package

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The COVID-19 relief bill would mean an extra $300 per week for unemployed workers, but some experts say it could take anywhere from three to eight weeks for states to start the program due to outdated systems. Assuming the $900 billion package passes, the Kansas Department of Labor said it will work to start the program as quickly as possible, but must first wait on federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.

“There will be some headaches in trying to get this aide administered, but having Congress agree to legislation is something we’ve been waiting for,” said Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick. “Help is on the way, but it may take some waiting before it gets to where it’s needed.”

The CARES Act, which currently provides unemployment benefits to more than 90,000 Kansans, will expire on Dec. 26, meaning thousands of Kansans will lose benefits altogether until KDOL deploys the programs in the latest releif package.

