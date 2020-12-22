Advertisement

Potentially dangerous winds in Kansas

Gusts near 60 mph on the way along with MUCH colder temperatures
Wind gusts approaching 60 mph likely(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that very strong winds will continue into the night, especially across western and northern Kansas with a high wind warning in place. Wind gusts above 55 or 60 mph are expected right through Wednesday morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures will be dropping on Wednesday and in the afternoon, most of the area will be in the 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy, except farther north where more clouds are likely. It will feel colder with wind chills down in the 20s and northwest winds not backing down until later Wednesday night.

It will still be breezy on Christmas Eve day with highs in the 30s and 40s. It will be sunny and northwest winds gusting to 25 or 30 mph.

Despite a couple of cold days coming up, we look for a warm up on Christmas Day with highs getting back into the 50s.

The next chance of a storm for the Plains won’t arrive until next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy; windy. Wind: S/W 20-30; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Windy. Steady or falling temps. Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. AM high: 42

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear; breezy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 19.

Thu: High: 38 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Christmas: High: 54 Low: 18 Sunny; warmer.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 29 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 33 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 38 Low: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 39 Low: 27 Cloudy; rain/snow mix. Breezy.

