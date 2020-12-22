Residents of Wichita long-term care facility cleared for in-person holiday visit from family

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While a return to life before the middle of March is likely months away, a Wichita long-term care facility is working to recapture a piece of that life for its residents.

After nine months of visiting with family on the phone Homestead Health Center resident, Dorothy Stevens looked forward to Tuesday night (Dec. 22) and her chance to sit down with a few members of her family, in-person. Homestead Health, among facilities hit especially hard by COVID-19, is cleared to offer compassion care visits this week.

“To get to see them without the windowpane, it means a lot to me,” Stevens said.

Fellow resident Martha Shoemaker had her family visit on Monday night. Ahead of that in-person visit, she said she planned to hug her daughter “like a python snake and not let go.”

“They come in knowing there’s still COVID regulations, so they’re cap and gown, but we still know our own children, our own sisters or brothers,” Shoemaker said.

Working with the Sedgwick County Health Department, Homestead Health Center got approval to make the holiday in-person visits possible.

“Family members can visit for one hour. We go through all the protocols for infection controls. They wear a mask, they wear a gown. They go through screening,” HOmestead Health Center Administrator Elizabeth Green explained.

It’s all to brighten the spirits of residents and staff at the facility after a particularly dark November in which all 52 residents at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 died. Since the outbreak, nearly all other infected residents and staff members have recuperated.

“We had to quarantine in our rooms, which is not a pleasant thing, but the staff made it at least tolerable,” said Homestead Health resident James Keener.

The visits afford them something to look forward to as the eventual end of the pandemic draws closer, but isn’t yet in sight.

“It’s been the most normal our facility has felt for many, many, many months,” Green said of the in-person visits.

