Sedgwick County EMS personnel, those who test for COVID-19 get vaccinated

Sedgwick County EMS personnel gets vaccinated on Dec. 22, 2020.
Sedgwick County EMS personnel gets vaccinated on Dec. 22, 2020.(Sedgwick County Health Dept.)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County received its first allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The county said it is following the CDC and KDHE guidelines for dispensing. Health Department staff that take samples to test for COVID-19 and EMS personnel are among some the first individuals to receive the vaccine because of their likelihood to be directly in contact with the virus.

Gov. Laura Kelly said on Tuesday that Kansas received its first doses of the Moderna vaccine this week with an expected total of 49,000 by the end of the week. The governor said doses of the vaccine would be delivered to health departments and federally funded healthcare centers throughout the state.

