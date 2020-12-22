Advertisement

‘Technical difficulties’ with KDOL website prevent some from filing weekly claim

Kansas Department of Labor in Topeka, Kansas
Kansas Department of Labor in Topeka, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor on Monday night cited “technical difficulties” for issues that prevented some unemployed Kansans from being able to file their weekly claims for benefits. The department’s website was down. earlier Monday and was back online for a short time in the evening, before again going down.

The department said it was experiencing technical difficulties, but did not specify what caused the issue.

