Truck catches fire on I-70 in Ellis County
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck caught fire in Ellis County Tuesday morning. Trooper Tod Hileman tweeted out a photo from the scene.
The fire was located about five miles west of Hays in the eastbound lanes of I-70. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Ellis to Old Highway 40 for about an hour.
As of noon, Trooper Tod said I-70 is back open. It
