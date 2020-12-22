Advertisement

Truck catches fire on I-70 in Ellis County

A truck caught fire about 5 miles west of Hays on Tuesday.
A truck caught fire about 5 miles west of Hays on Tuesday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck caught fire in Ellis County Tuesday morning. Trooper Tod Hileman tweeted out a photo from the scene.

The fire was located about five miles west of Hays in the eastbound lanes of I-70. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Ellis to Old Highway 40 for about an hour.

As of noon, Trooper Tod said I-70 is back open. It

