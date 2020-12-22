Truck catches fire on I-70 in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck caught fire in Ellis County Tuesday morning. Trooper Tod Hileman tweeted out a photo from the scene.

The fire was located about five miles west of Hays in the eastbound lanes of I-70. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Ellis to Old Highway 40 for about an hour.

As of noon, Trooper Tod said I-70 is back open. It

We have responded to a truck fire about 5 miles west of Hays on I 70 eastbound. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Ellis to Old Highway 40. We have troopers at several different locations to get everyone back on I 70. pic.twitter.com/Zf3jruAYGx — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) December 22, 2020

