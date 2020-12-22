Where can I see Santa safely?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Christmas grows closer, some in the Wichita area have reached out to Factfinder 12 to find out if there are safe alternatives for their children to visit Santa. Rest assured, there are a few.

Cabella’s allows customers to set up a time to visit with Santa, free of charge. Children can’t sit on Santa’s lap this year, but they can still talk to him through the plexiglass “Magic Santa Shield” the store has provided. Masks and temperature checks are required. Parents can schedule a visit by clicking here, but Santa will only be available until Christmas Eve.

If you’d like to catch up with the big guy in red while taking in some holiday lights, Botanica Wichita may be more your speed. Santa will visit with children through a clear plastic door to find out what it is they want for Christmas and then shoot a candy cane through his Christmas candy slide when they’re done.

Tickets must be purchased to visit with Santa at Botanica. They’re $13 for adults, $9 for children three years and up. Botanica is closed December 24 and 25.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.