114 flower bouquets delivered to Abilene nursing home residents

ABILENE, Kan. (KWCH) - A flower shop in Abilene spent the day delivering 114 bouquets of flowers to every nursing home resident in town.

With Christmas just a few days away, Danielle Taylor and Calista Wilson, co-owners of The Flower Box, wanted to do something special for nursing home residents who’ve been confined to their rooms.

“We are going to fill the rooms of all of the nursing home residents here in Abilene so that they can have something to bring them joy for Christmas.”

“They’re locked down,” Taylor said. “No one can get in to visit them. None of their family members can be with them on Christmas, they can’t leave to go to their family’s Christmas.”

They reached out to people in Abilene through Facebook to get help with the cost of spreading Christmas cheer.

“We have currently sold every room,” Wilson said. “We are going to do 114 and that includes poinsettias and flower arrangements. And I think people are understanding the kind of joy that they are going to be helping give to these people that have been stuck for so long.”

With the year we’ve all had coming to an end, Wilson said there’s no other way she’d rather end it.

“To end the year and the holiday on such a high note is more than we could ask for. I think it would be any florist dream to do something like this,” Wilson said.

And after hours of arranging the flowers over the weekend, they were finally ready to deliver on Tuesday morning.

“We hope just to make them really happy,” Taylor said. “We are worried that they feel like we forgot about them because they’re locked down.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.