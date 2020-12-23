2 Wichita organizations gift single mother with $500 for the holidays

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita family who is fairly new to the area received a special gift for the holidays.

Francoise Furaha and her four children are from the Congo. They moved to Wichita four years ago. On Wednesday, the Wichita Chapter of Links and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity gifted the family with $500.

”To see a smile on another’s family face. To know that in some way we are making a small little impact or, you know, providing relief to a family,” said Carla Breckenridge with the Wichita Chapter of Links, Incorporated.

The Links said they selected the hardworking family as a part of the chapter’s initiative to support families within the community.

