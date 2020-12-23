4You: Photo captures ‘Christmas Star’ over family’s nativity scene

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Many of you have shared photos of the special Saturn-Jupiter conjunction from Monday night, also known as “The Christmas Star.” Jodi Glunt shared one unique photo that stood out. It was a photo taken of her parents’ nativity scene that they put up every year. When the Christmas Star appeared, through a window, it was positioned on top of the nativity scene’s Star of David.

The faculty at Bentley Primary School is in the Christmas spirit. On the school’s roof, Principal Adam Conrad, dressed as an Elf on a Shelf, brought the magic of the holiday to the school’s campus. The school also hosted an event Tuesday afternoon, inviting students to sing Christmas carols around the Christmas tree in their outdoor classroom.

The Wichita Police Department is doing its part to spread Christmas cheer. Tuesday afternoon, representatives of the department delivered Christmas dinners to families in need. The WPD reported handing out 150 dinners in the area.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.