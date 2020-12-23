Braun carries No. 3 Kansas past No. 7 West Virginia 79-65

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Christian Braun hit six 3-pointers and had 22 points, Jalen Wilson made four 3s and scored 17, and No. 3 Kansas shrugged off a mid-game malaise before cruising past seventh-ranked West Virginia 79-65 on Tuesday night. Marcus Garrett finished with 15 points, Ochai Agbaji had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and David McCormack added 10 points and 11 boards as the Jayhawks won their fifth straight against the Mountaineers. Kansas trailed by a point at halftime before Braun and Wilson heated up in the second half. Sean McNeil led West Virginia with 24 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.