Building You: Grocery stores continue hiring

Dillons grocery store
Dillons grocery store(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dillons grocery stores are trying to fill 200 positions in Kansas, with 82 of those jobs in Wichita.

“Throughout 2020 and especially during the holidays, we’re always looking for full time, part time, and even seasonal help,” said Sheila Regehr, corporate affairs manager for Dillons.

There are various job opportunities in the grocery department, overnight stocking, pickup department, and pharmacy teams.

“There’s opportunities throughout the entire store, and that’s been the case throughout 2020,” she said.

This year alone, Dillons hired roughly 6,000 people to fill roles in their 63 Kansas stores.

Regehr listed various perks for working at Dillons, including: flexible schedules, weekly paychecks, associate discounts on food and products in the store, career opportunities, paid training, tuition reimbursement and company matching 401k (for those who qualify), as well as medical, dental, and vision benefits.

“You may come here for your very first job and stay for a career,” said Regehr.

To learn more about those job opportunities, click here.

WORKING WEDNESDAY: It's Week 16 of our #BuildingYou series on #kwch12. Coming up on KWCH 12 Eyewitness News, 4-5pm,...

Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

