Deputy named to lead COVID-19-stressed Kansas labor agency

CORRECTS DATE TO MONDAY DEC. 7, 2020 In this image from a Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 video, Acting...
CORRECTS DATE TO MONDAY DEC. 7, 2020 In this image from a Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 video, Acting Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks via Zoom during a meeting of a Kansas Legislature committee in Topeka, Kan., overseeing the state's pandemic recovery efforts. Kansans are still reporting weeks of delay in getting unemployment benefits administered to what the department describes as an antiquated computer system. (Andy Tsubasa Field/Report for America via AP)(Andy Tsubasa Field | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly has named the Kansas Department of Labor’s deputy secretary as its top administrator.

Her announcement Tuesday showed she still is working to find another, permanent leader for an agency that struggled for months to process claims from workers left unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Acting Secretary Brett Flachsbarth is the third person to lead the Department of Labor in less than seven months.

Kelly’s first labor secretary was Delia Garcia, and she resigned in June amid problems with the system for distributing unemployment benefits. Her replacement was Acting Secretary Ryan Wright, and he was allowed by law to serve only six months.

