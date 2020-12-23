Discarded cigarette cause of fire that displaced 3 people Wednesday morning
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were displaced after a fire, caused by a discarded cigarette, broke out in a townhome Wednesday morning.
The call came in around 12:35 a.m. When crews arrived, heavy fire could be seen from the front.
A second alarm was given with 18 units on scene due to the possibility of people trapped.
One firefighter fell through a floor but was quickly removed by another. No one was injured.
$140,000 worth of damages were caused by the fire, including $40,000 worth of contents.
