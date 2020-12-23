Discarded cigarette cause of fire that displaced 3 people Wednesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were displaced after a fire, caused by a discarded cigarette, broke out in a townhome Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 12:35 a.m. When crews arrived, heavy fire could be seen from the front.

A second alarm was given with 18 units on scene due to the possibility of people trapped.

One firefighter fell through a floor but was quickly removed by another. No one was injured.

$140,000 worth of damages were caused by the fire, including $40,000 worth of contents.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.