Doses of COVID-19 vaccine to soon be available for KS nursing homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Sedgwick County Health Department on Tuesday received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The county started vaccinating some first responders with doses that are among 60,000 expected in Kansas this week. For the first time, this includes a shipment that will go directly to nursing-home residents.

Over the next two weeks, the state expects another 34,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The state is dedicating this shipment to nursing-home residents. We’re told thousands of doses will go directly to CVS and Walgreens to use at long-term care facilities as early as this week.

“Our skilled nursing facilities are in very late December, very early January, and then fairly shortly thereafter, assisted living and memory care communities are a little later in January with their first clinic dates,” said Midwest Health marketing director Ali Ellis. “That’s what we’re seeing in other markets and I have no reason to believe that that would be different in Wichita.”

Vaccinating all residents at long-term care facilities is a big step toward lifting visitor restrictions.

We’ll have a period of kind of evaluation, where we, you know, test and understand, is that actually effective, (and) are people protected,” Ellis said. “And then from there, we’ll start to talk about changing or modifying restrictions.”

While more than 30,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are expected for Kansas nursing homes over the next two weeks, so far, a majority of them haven’t scheduled vaccinations.

“We haven’t heard any details. We’ve gotten a lot of information about the vaccine, but we haven’t heard any details yet,” said Homestead Health Center Administrator Elizabeth Green. “So every day, I’m checking my email, I’m doing follow up email to just say, ‘when is our time coming?’”

Also unclear at this point is exactly when the vaccine will be available for people who are 65 and older and those who are considered high risk for COVID-19. The state does expect the first Moderna-vaccine shipment to come in soon. With that, the state will send another 40,000 doses of a vaccine to healthcare workers.

