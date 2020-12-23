Advertisement

Driver flees after hitting 2-year-old boy in stroller, grandmother in NY crosswalk

By WCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police in New York are looking for the driver of an SUV who sped away after hitting a woman and her 2-year-old grandson as they crossed the road.

Surveillance video shows a 62-year-old grandmother using a crosswalk with her 2-year-old grandson in a stroller on their usual Monday afternoon stroll. She makes it about halfway across when a red SUV, turning left, slams into the stroller carrying the little boy and takes the woman down, too.

“I lose my mind. I can’t eat, sleep, nothing,” the grandmother said.

The woman is still shaken, and it is hard for her to speak about the moment she saw her grandson face down in the road.

“I thought my grandson has died. I grab him and shake him. Thank God, he was alive. I said, ‘Thank God, thank God,’” she said.

The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for cuts and bruises on his head. He is now recovering at home. The woman initially refused medical attention but now plans to go to the hospital because of neck pain.

Police say the driver left the scene after getting out of his car and looking around. They are now searching for him, and they ask anyone who may recognize him to contact Crime Stoppers.

The grandmother says if the driver turned himself in and apologized, she would accept.

“Because God give me life - we have to forgive each other, because people make mistake, we are human beings we make mistake,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department said Paul Peraza robbed Golden Plains Credit Union before leading...
Wichita police identify bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
I-235 and West St. crash
Woman killed in SW Wichita crash after trailer comes unhitched from truck, crosses median
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Wichita city councilman James Clendenin
James Clendenin resigns from Wichita City Council
Four people - two firefighters and two residents - were taken to the hospital Sunday night...
2 firefighters injured at N. Wichita house fire released from hospital

Latest News

COVID vaccine
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine to soon be available for KS nursing homes
Police say the driver left the scene after getting out of his car and looking around. They are...
Toddler injured after SUV plows into stroller in NY crosswalk
4 For You
4You: Feel-good stories for Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020
Video shows what led up to Kiowa County sheriff running over man
Video shows events leading up to deputy running over man in Kiowa County