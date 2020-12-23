Easing winds heading into Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that after wind gusts above 60 mph in parts of Kansas, the wind will be backing down heading into the night, but it will still be from the northwest and gusty at times. Wind gusts into early Thursday will be close to 30 mph and that will lead to wind chills down in the single digits for some parts of the state.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and still a bit windy. Gusts of 30-35 mph can be expected during the morning and early afternoon before the wind finally goes down Thursday night.

Christmas Day looks warmer with highs getting back into the 50s with sunny skies.

We will be in for milder weather over the weekend with much of Kansas in the 50s on Saturday. A cold front arrives Sunday, but temperatures will only drop a few degrees and there won’t be any rain or snow over the weekend.

Another storm should be coming to the Plains next week with chances for both rain and snow around the area.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear; breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 38.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 18.

Christmas: High: 54 Sunny; warmer.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 29 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 32 MOstly sunny; a bit breezy.

Mon: High: 36 Low: 23 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 27 Mix A.M., then rain for the afternoon.

Wed: High: 34 Low: 30 Cloudy; chance of snow. Windy.

