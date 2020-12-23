Advertisement

El Dorado Correctional Facility employee dies of COVID-19 complications

The El Dorado Correctional Facility reported on Dec. 23 that Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales...
The El Dorado Correctional Facility reported on Dec. 23 that Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales due complications of COVID 19.(El Dorado Correctional Facility)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The El Dorado Correctional Facility said on Wednesday that one of its employees died due to complications of COVID-19.

The correctional facility said Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales began his career with the Kansas Department of Corrections at the Winfield Correctional Facility in May 2014 as a Corrections Counselor I. In July 2015 he accepted a promotion to Program Provider at the El Dorado Correctional, a position he held until November 1, 2020, when he was promoted to Unit Team Supervisor.

“Gabe was a wonderful asset to the department and to the residents that participated in his programs,” said ECF. “Please keep Gabe’s family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment currently lists the El Dorado Correctional Facility as a COVID-19 cluster site with 50 new cases over the last 14 days.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility is sad to report the passing of Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales due complications...

Posted by El Dorado Correctional Facility on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

