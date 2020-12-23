Advertisement

Grass fire burns more than 200 acres near Burrton

Reno County was among neighboring counties providing assistance in the fight to contain a large...
Reno County was among neighboring counties providing assistance in the fight to contain a large grass fire near Burrton on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Tuesday-afternoon grass fire burned more than 200 acres near Burrton. By Tuesday evening, crews had contained the blaze. Firefighters remained in the area Tuesday night to keep winds from reigniting the fire that started about 2 p.m., four miles north of Burrton.

Crews from Reno County, McPherson, Harve and Sedgwick counties responded and kept the fire from spreading to any homes or buildings.

