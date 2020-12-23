Grass fire burns more than 200 acres near Burrton

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Tuesday-afternoon grass fire burned more than 200 acres near Burrton. By Tuesday evening, crews had contained the blaze. Firefighters remained in the area Tuesday night to keep winds from reigniting the fire that started about 2 p.m., four miles north of Burrton.

Crews from Reno County, McPherson, Harve and Sedgwick counties responded and kept the fire from spreading to any homes or buildings.

