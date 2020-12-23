Gunman kills 3 French police in domestic abuse standoff

PARIS (AP) — A gunman who had beaten and taken his partner hostage in southern France killed three policemen who came to her aid and fled, prompting a wide manhunt. He was later found dead.

France’s interior minister headed Wednesday to the scene southwest of Lyon. A woman called for police help after threats from her partner, a spokesman for the gendarme service said.

After a lengthy standoff, three police officers were killed and another was injured. Some 300 police were sent to the area to search for the gunman, and he was found dead. The woman was taken into police care.

