Gusty winds of cold change continue to howl across Kansas

Winter's chill is back, big time today and Thursday - northerly wind gusts over 50 mph and wind chills in the, single-digits, teens and 20s thru Christmas morning.(KWCH 12)
By Mark Larson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says we can say see-ya to warm weather for a while. Northerly winds gusting over 50 mph, tumble temps and wind chills in the single-digits and teens are back for a couple of days.

A highs wind warning remains in effect for western Kansas through sunset where wind gusts near 60 mph will cause blowing dust and reduced visibility. Temperatures will slowly fall through Wednesday afternoon and wind chills will end up in the teens and 20s by sunset under a mostly sunny sky for across the west and clouds for the east.

Strong northwest winds will backdown a bit tonight. Look for mostly clear skies tonight, with lows in the teens and 20s. Wind gusts will fall back into the 20 to 30 mph range overnight.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies Christmas Eve day, and it’ll still be breezy, with northwest winds gusting to 25 or 30 mph. Thursday highs will range from the 30s, to the low to mid 40s across western Kansas.

After a couple of cold days, we’ll warm up Christmas Day with highs soaring back into the mid 50s. Winds will also be much lighter Friday, under 20 mph, along with sunny skies.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy; VERY windy, colder, with steady then falling temps.  Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. 4 p.m. temp: 32.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear; breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty this evening. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 38.

Tomorrow night: Clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 19.

Christmas: High: 52 Sunny; warmer.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 28 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 33 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 39 Low: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 36 Low: 27 Cloudy; rain/snow mix. Breezy.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 32 Wintry mix early; mostly cloudy, breezy.

