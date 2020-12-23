Kansas Department of Labor reviews CARES Act extension of benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) said on Wednesday it is reviewing the unemployment extension provisions contained in the recently passed pandemic relief package. The extended provisions will provide additional unemployment compensation to unemployed Kansans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They also include new requirements that must be met to qualify to receive benefits from the federal programs outlined within the act.

KDOL said it is currently awaiting additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) on how to implement the CARES Act extensions. The agency said it will not be able to issue payments under the new program changes until this guidance has been issued, which may take up to two weeks. Existing programs and payments will not be impacted.

The agency said while awaits guidance, it is working to build additional capacity within its legacy computer systems to process the revised federal benefits and bring much-needed relief to eligible claimants.

The relevant programs and changes include:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC):

Will provide up to 11 weeks of an additional $300 weekly benefit to eligible claimants.

A claimant must be eligible through a separate unemployment program to receive FPUC.

The weeks ending Jan. 2, 2021 through March 13, 2021, are eligible for FPUC. Once the program is implemented, claimants who are eligible for those weeks will receive an additional $300 payment.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 50 weeks.

PUA will be available until the week ending March 13, 2021 (no new applications beyond that date), with allowance for three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through the week ending April 3, 2021.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 24 weeks.

PEUC will be available until the week ending March 13, 2021 (no new applications beyond that date), with allowance of three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through the week ending April 3, 2021.

Also included in the legislation:

Return to Work Requirements. States must have methods in place to address claimants who refuse to return to work or refuse to accept an offer of suitable work without good cause.

Identity Verification Requirements. States must also implement additional identity verification measures within the PUA program.

KDOL stressed that it will not be able to provide a timeline on implementation until it receives guidance from USDOL. The agency said it does not anticipate significant disruptions for claimants once the process begins.

Since March 15, KDOL has paid out more than 3.4 million weekly claims totaling over $2.4 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs. For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.