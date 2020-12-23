Advertisement

Kansas reports more than 5,089 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

(KWCH)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 5,089 news COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 59 new deaths. The state also reported 157 new hospitalizations. The percentage of tests coming back positive for the month of December remains at 13.6%.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility is now one of the largest cluster sites in Kansas reporting 50 new cases over the last 14 days, according to the state. ECF shared a post on Facebook on Wednesday saying that one of its employees died due to COVID-19 complications.

With Christmas on Friday, KDHE said it will not update the COVID-19 dashboard until Monday, Dec. 28.

In Sedgwick County, there are 359 new cases since Tuesday and no new deaths. The positive percentage is higher than the state figure at 16.4%. The positive percentage dropped below 16% on Dec. 14. but now, it appears to be going up again.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-235 and West St. crash
Woman killed in SW Wichita crash after trailer comes unhitched from truck, crosses median
The Wichita Police Department said Paul Peraza robbed Golden Plains Credit Union before leading...
Wichita police identify bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Wichita city councilman James Clendenin
James Clendenin resigns from Wichita City Council
The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly discusses reopening plans for schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Governor: Kansas should drop local control of COVID-19 rules
A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
The El Dorado Correctional Facility reported on Dec. 23 that Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales...
El Dorado Correctional Facility employee dies of COVID-19 complications
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) helped to unpack doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Wichita's...
Sen. Jerry Moran on hand as Dole VA receives COVID-19 vaccine for staff, local veterans