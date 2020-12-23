Kansas reports more than 5,089 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 5,089 news COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 59 new deaths. The state also reported 157 new hospitalizations. The percentage of tests coming back positive for the month of December remains at 13.6%.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility is now one of the largest cluster sites in Kansas reporting 50 new cases over the last 14 days, according to the state. ECF shared a post on Facebook on Wednesday saying that one of its employees died due to COVID-19 complications.

With Christmas on Friday, KDHE said it will not update the COVID-19 dashboard until Monday, Dec. 28.

In Sedgwick County, there are 359 new cases since Tuesday and no new deaths. The positive percentage is higher than the state figure at 16.4%. The positive percentage dropped below 16% on Dec. 14. but now, it appears to be going up again.

