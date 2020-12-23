KCC: Oil and gas activity not related to recent strings of earthquakes in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state government agency that regulates oil and gas production in Kansas said that a recent string of earthquakes in the Wichita area are not related to oil and gas activity.

The Kansas Corporation Commission investigated the recent earthquakes. An investigation is automatically triggered when an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 or higher occurs in the state.

Five wells were located in the recent earthquakes radius, the agency said no recent volume increases were found. No new wells were completed in the area as well.

