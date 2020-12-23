Advertisement

KHP: Proper use of trailer safety features could’ve prevented deadly crash on I-235

An unhitched trailer is to blame for a deadly crash in SW Wichita that happened on Tuesday,...
An unhitched trailer is to blame for a deadly crash in SW Wichita that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 31-year-old woman died in a Tuesday-afternoon crash caused by a trailer that came unhitched from a pickup truck. The trailer unhitched and crossed the median into southbound traffic on Interstate 235 near West Street in southwest Wichita. The unhitched trailer struck the SUV of Sandy Reyes. Reyes died from her injuries.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News spoke with the Kansas Highway Patrol and the service manager with Larry’s Trailer Sales and Services, a longtime trailer dealer in Wichita about measures that could’ve been taken to prevent the crash. The KHP and Larry’s Trailer Service Manager Phillip Nuttle said this could have been prevented if all of the safety features with the trailer were being utilized.

Each said it’s important if you are hauling a trailer to make sure the ball mount is the right size, to make sure the safety chains of the trailer are attached to the vehicle and that you’re correctly using the brake system on your trailer.

The KHP said it’s paramount that anyone hauling a trailer takes all the safety measures they can. Essentially, troopers point out, that trailer is traveling down the road with nobody controlling it.

“If you do your checks like you should then it should be very preventable,” Nuttle said. “I mean, there’s several safety features on hooking up one of these trailers that should be addressed each and every time you hook one up.”

The KHP and Nuttle said it’s important to take your time before hauling a trailer, checking to make sure the safety chain is hooked up and that the ball mount is secured in the hitch.

There is a GoFundMe campaign for Ryeye’s family and funeral expenses.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-235 and West St. crash
Woman killed in SW Wichita crash after trailer comes unhitched from truck, crosses median
The Wichita Police Department said Paul Peraza robbed Golden Plains Credit Union before leading...
Wichita police identify bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Wichita city councilman James Clendenin
James Clendenin resigns from Wichita City Council
The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness

Latest News

The El Dorado Correctional Facility reported on Dec. 23 that Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales...
El Dorado Correctional Facility employee dies of COVID-19 complications
The Wichita Chapter of Links presented a single mother and her four children with a check for...
2 Wichita organizations gift single mother with $500 for the holidays
Around the country, people who work for Bed Bath and Beyond will lose their jobs by the end of...
Christmas Eve hours for retail stores
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) helped to unpack doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Wichita's...
Sen. Jerry Moran on hand as Dole VA receives COVID-19 vaccine for staff, local veterans