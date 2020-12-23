Advertisement

Lewis Toyota donates Zoom rooms to Dodge City area nursing homes

Lewis auto group
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Lewis Toyota in Dodge City donated Zoom rooms to area nursing homes just in time for the Christmas holiday.

Lewis Toyota donated DTEN Me’s – a portable touch screen options dedicated solely to Zoom calls ­– so that nursing home residents can communicate with their families.

The systems were delivered to the Sterling House, Sun Porch, the Kansas SHoldiers Home, Brookdale, Reflection Living, Manor of the Plains, Trinity Manor all in Dodge City and the Parkview in Spearville.

