Wichita State controls OT, tops South Florida 82-77

Wichita State sophomore guard Tyson Etienne gets a hug from Shocker interim head coach Isaac...
Wichita State sophomore guard Tyson Etienne gets a hug from Shocker interim head coach Isaac Brown following Wednesday night's 85-80 win against Oral Roberts at Koch Arena.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tyson Etienne scored 25 points and Wichita State never trailed in overtime to beat South Florida 82-77. The Shockers (4-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) scored first in the extra period on a layup from Craig Porter Jr. with 3:46 remaining and never gave up the advantage.

Clarence Jackson had 10 points and seven rebounds for Wichita State. Alterique Gilbert added 10 points. David Collins had 17 points for South Florida (5-3, 1-1), which had its four-game win streak snapped. Collins hit two of three foul shots with under a second remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.

