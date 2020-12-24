Advertisement

4 arrested in connection with Pawnee County shooting

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested 2 men and 2 juveniles in connection with the shooting of 2 men in Pawnee County.(Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested four suspects in connection with a Dec. 11 shooting in Burdett, in Pawnee County. Agents on Wednesday (Dec. 23) arrested 21-year-old Thomas Jones, 18-year-old Tristin Scott and two juveniles.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at about 1 a.m. Dec. 11 after two men were shot. A little after midnight Dec. 11, the KBI said a 911 call reported a man being shot at a home on Elm Street in Burdett. Deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office and EMS from Burdett and Larned responded to the scene.

“Before deputies arrived, dispatch was advised through another emergency call, that a second male shooting victim was identified at a house a block away from the first call,” the KBI said. “Investigators from the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office, the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office, the Larned Police Department, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal also responded to assist.”

The two men injured in the shooting are a 51-year-old and a 30-year-old, both from Burdett. Both men are expected to make full recoveries, the KBI said.

On Wednesday, the KBI said agents arrested the four suspects separately. The two juveniles will have detention hearings on Monday (Dec. 28). Preliminary hearings for Jones and Scott are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 respectively. The KBI detailed charges against Jones and Scott.

Charges against Jones include two counts of attempted second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, two felony counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct by encouraging the committing of a felony, two counts of felony aggravated endangering a child, and felony interference with law enforcement.

Scott is charged with attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, two felony counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct by encouraging the committing of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of felony aggravated endangerment of a child.

