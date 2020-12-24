4You: Augusta charitable organization donates food boxes to residents in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Dec. 23. 2020.

An outreach from the Augusta Community Caring Center brought a long line of cars to the Butler County town as people waiting for their chance to get a Christmas dinner. The caring center donated more than 100 boxes of food to area residents in need. Inside those boxes were everything a family would need for a Christmas dinner.

“This gave them some hope at the end of the year for a reasonable Christmas dinner as a family,” said Augusta Community Caring Center Co-director John Pilcher. “Everyone was very appreciative and very understanding.”

Thanks to donations, the caring center was able to give food to about twice the number of families they initially expected to be able to help.

Pediatric patients at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center are also getting some holiday cheer in a partnership between Lowe’s in Hutchinson and the Salt City chapter of the Guardians of the Children. Young patients in Hutch Regional’s pediatric unit have been receiving Christmas gifts for the past 11 years. This year, the director of patient care services said hospitalized children have been struggling more due to restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Thanks to an annual toy drive from Lowe’s, about 200 children will get to enjoy a variety of toys on Christmas.

Some nursing home residents in southwest Kansas will be able to spend the holidays a little bit closer to their families. Nursing homes in Dodge City and surrounding towns are receiving donations of DTEN devices, designed by Zoom for video calls. On Wednesday, the family behind the Lewis Automotive Group donated tablets to nursing homes for the virtual visits.

