Advertisement

Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Tom Selleck left a $2,020 tip last month at a New York restaurant.

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Selleck’s son on the TV drama “Blue Bloods” paid tribute to the act of kindness Wednesday on Twitter.

“I found out that my TV dad Tom Selleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!” Wahlberg wrote.

Wahlberg also shared a picture of the receipt with the tip amount and a picture of the handwritten note Selleck wrote to the restaurant staff.

Selleck wrote in the note that he was honoring Wahlberg’s tip challenge

The actor left his 2020 tip in November but kept it a secret for weeks.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-235 and West St. crash
Woman killed in SW Wichita crash after trailer comes unhitched from truck, crosses median
An unhitched trailer is to blame for a deadly crash in SW Wichita that happened on Tuesday,...
KHP: Proper use of trailer safety features could’ve prevented deadly crash on I-235
The Wichita Police Department said Paul Peraza robbed Golden Plains Credit Union before leading...
Wichita police identify bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
The El Dorado Correctional Facility reported on Dec. 23 that Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales...
El Dorado Correctional Facility employee dies of COVID-19 complications
$140,000 worth of damages were caused by the fire, including $40,000 worth of contents.
Discarded cigarette cause of fire that displaced 3 people Wednesday morning

Latest News

Radio host gets tattoo in honor of his wife after dying from COVID-19
Radio host gets tattoo in honor of his wife after dying from COVID-19
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
A trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf...
Florida man arrested for tossing golf clubs into traffic
fire
Woman critically injured in Newton apartment fire Thursday morning