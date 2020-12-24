Advertisement

Beyonce’s foundation donates $500,000 to families facing eviction

Beyonce's foundation is donating $500,000 to people facing evictions.
Beyonce's foundation is donating $500,000 to people facing evictions.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyonce is celebrating Christmas by donating half a million dollars to people facing evictions.

The BeyGOOD Foundation will give $5,000 to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.

An online application process opens Jan. 7 before the housing moratorium is set to expire.

A total of 100 recipients will be selected, with grants set to be disbursed in late January.

The superstar’s foundation has already given $10,000 grants to over 250 small businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-235 and West St. crash
Woman killed in SW Wichita crash after trailer comes unhitched from truck, crosses median
An unhitched trailer is to blame for a deadly crash in SW Wichita that happened on Tuesday,...
KHP: Proper use of trailer safety features could’ve prevented deadly crash on I-235
The Wichita Police Department said Paul Peraza robbed Golden Plains Credit Union before leading...
Wichita police identify bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
The El Dorado Correctional Facility reported on Dec. 23 that Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales...
El Dorado Correctional Facility employee dies of COVID-19 complications
$140,000 worth of damages were caused by the fire, including $40,000 worth of contents.
Discarded cigarette cause of fire that displaced 3 people Wednesday morning

Latest News

Radio host gets tattoo in honor of his wife after dying from COVID-19
Radio host gets tattoo in honor of his wife after dying from COVID-19
Radio host gets tattoo in honor of his wife after dying from COVID-19
Radio host gets tattoo in honor of his wife after dying from COVID-19
Actor Tom Selleck left restaurant servers a tip of $2,020, honoring his co-star Donnie...
Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
A trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf...
Florida man arrested for tossing golf clubs into traffic