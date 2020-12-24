Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A provincial court in Pakistan has ordered the release of a British-born Pakistani man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

The provincial court’s order overturns government detention orders that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh should remain in custody. He was acquitted of murdering Pearl earlier this year, but has been held while Pearl’s family appeals the acquittal.

The family’s lawyer said Sheikh will be freed until the appeal is finished. Sheikh was convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting.

The 38-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter from Encino, California was abducted Jan. 23, 2002. A gruesome video of Pearl’s beheading was sent to the U.S. consulate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.