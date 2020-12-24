Advertisement

Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

FILE- In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind...
FILE- In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's kidnap-slaying, appears at the court in Karachi, Pakistan. On Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, a provincial court in Pakistan overturned a Supreme Court Decision that Sheikh should remain in custody during an appeal of his acquittal on charges he murdered Pearl. (AP Photo/Zia Mazhar, File)(ZIA MAZHAR | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A provincial court in Pakistan has ordered the release of a British-born Pakistani man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

The provincial court’s order overturns government detention orders that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh should remain in custody. He was acquitted of murdering Pearl earlier this year, but has been held while Pearl’s family appeals the acquittal.

The family’s lawyer said Sheikh will be freed until the appeal is finished. Sheikh was convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting.

The 38-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter from Encino, California was abducted Jan. 23, 2002. A gruesome video of Pearl’s beheading was sent to the U.S. consulate.

