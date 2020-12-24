Advertisement

COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April

More than a million people have already received their first COVID vaccine shots
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Even with the vaccine rollout, coronavirus deaths in the United States are projected to reach more than a half million by April.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S deaths topping 567,000 by April 1.

The group also found that deaths could skyrocket to 731,000 over the same time period if states ease-up on pandemic mandates.

Researchers also say more than 33,000 lives could be saved by expected vaccine distributions.

More than a million people have already received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The government has said it intends to distribute 20 million first doses in the coming weeks, slightly later than it had originally planned.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-235 and West St. crash
Woman killed in SW Wichita crash after trailer comes unhitched from truck, crosses median
Two middle-aged males were killed, and another was transported to the hospital in stable...
Speed possible factor in E Wichita crash that killed 2 Thursday morning
An unhitched trailer is to blame for a deadly crash in SW Wichita that happened on Tuesday,...
KHP: Proper use of trailer safety features could’ve prevented deadly crash on I-235
The Wichita Police Department said Paul Peraza robbed Golden Plains Credit Union before leading...
Wichita police identify bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
The El Dorado Correctional Facility reported on Dec. 23 that Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales...
El Dorado Correctional Facility employee dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work