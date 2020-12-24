Advertisement

Governor: Kansas should drop local control of COVID-19 rules

Governor Laura Kelly discusses reopening plans for schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Governor Laura Kelly discusses reopening plans for schools for the 2020-2021 school year.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas should stop giving local officials the final say over the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic because experience has shown “a patchwork approach” does not work.

Kelly made the comments Wednesday during an Associated Press interview a day after she and her top public health administrator argued that Kansas is now controlling the spread of COVID-19, despite high case numbers.

The Republican-controlled Legislature already has committed to considering changes in emergency management laws after opening its annual 90-day session on Jan. 11. Top Republican lawmakers earlier this year forced Kelly to accept local control over mask rules and restrictions on businesses.

