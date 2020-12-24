Kansas winds slowly ease up, warmer temps return for Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says after getting pounded by 60 to 70 mph gusts Wednesday, the brutal Kansas wind will slowly ease up and by Christmas Day, it’ll drop to less than 15 mph.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies Christmas Eve day, and it’ll still be windy, but northwest winds will only gust to 30 or 40, not near 70 mph, like yesterday. Thursday highs will range from the 30s to near 40 across eastern Kansas, to the mid to upper 40s across the west.

Skies will be clear tonight with light winds as Santa makes his rounds. Lows will dip into the mid-teens to near 20 degrees for eastern Kansas, while the west only falls into the mid 20s.

Christmas Day weather looks spectacular with highs soaring back into the mid 50s. Winds will also be much lighter Friday, under 15 mph for most of the day, under a sunny sky.

We’ll stay mild Saturday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s and lots of sunshine. A weak, dry, cold front will pass through our area Sunday, but temperatures will only drop a few degrees.

Our Team will be watching a southern Rockies storm that could plow out into the southern Plains Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather-maker will bring chances for both rain and snow to our region.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 40.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. Low: 20.

Christmas: Sunny; warmer. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Clear; but not as cold. Wind: SW/S 5-10. Low: 29.

Sat: High: 58 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 32 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; a bit breezy.

Mon: High: 36 Low: 23 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 30 Wintry mix A.M., then afternoon rain.

Wed: High: 32 Low: 28 Snow early then cloudy, windy, and cold.

Thu: High: 35 Low: 21 Mostly to partly cloudy; breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.